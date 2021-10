A Young Boy who was dancing and miming to Bella Shmurda’s Triumphant song has received a full primary school Scholarship from the artiste.

The parents are to enrol the child in any school of their choice and he promised to provide the funds needed. The only condition he gave is the parents must take care of the boy.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Qy8G76Fhzk

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=szFkzriQgvE

