Ben Murray-Bruce Celebrates His Mum On Her 95th Birthday (Photos)

Nigerian politician and businessman, Ben Murray-Bruce took to his Facebook page to celebrate his mother on her 95th birthday today October 26, IgbereTV reports.
He shared photos of his mum and wrote;
”A big 95 to my most beautiful woman, my mum. As we celebrate your birthday today, I wish you continuous good health, happiness, a smile on your face, and peace. You never cease to hug me and kiss me every day like a baby. I’m so proud to call you mum.”
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=421402192716674&id=100045406892049