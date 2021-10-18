Best Performing Governor On Infrastructure: Oke Umurhohwo Congratulates Okowa

HON OKE UMURHOHWO HAILS GOVERNOR OKOWA AS HE EMERGES BEST PERFORMING GOVERNOR ON INFRASTRUCTURE

… describes the award as a testament of the Governor’s giantic strides

A frontline aspirant for the Ughelli North Constituency 2 under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon Oke Umurhohwo has hailed the award of Best Performing Governor on Infrastructure Development conferred on Delta State Governor, Sen. Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, as deserving and a reflection of the infrastructural imprints across the state.

This was contained in a congratulatory message signed by the Brand Manager on Saturday, noting that the award serve as a clear testament of the Governor’s giant strides in the last six years.

Congratulating the Governor on this recognition, Hon Umurhohwo maintained that Delta state has witnessed massive turnaround in infrastructural development– a reality he said has been affirmed by the award conferred on him.

“I heartily congratulate His Excellency, Governor Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, on his award as the Best Performing Governor on Infrastructure Development,” Hon Umurhohwo said in a congratulatory message he personally signed, adding that “This award goes to confirm what we have all known for so long giving the monumental infrastructure upgrade that Delta State has witnessed under your leadership.”

“In the last six years, step by step, stone upon stone, you have built an enviable record in transforming Delta State from what it was known to the glory it has now become. This is a feat that has seen you being hailed as the road master among many other recognitions from the people.

“Our schools, hospitals, roads and many other infrastructures have received deserving facelift, and now serves the people of Delta State. Posterity will not forgive me if I fail to point out the impressing turnaround that your infrastructural imprints has brought on Delta State. Indeed Ekueme, the award is undisputedly well-deserved.

“On behalf of my humble self, campaign the and Deltans in general, I say a heartily congratulations to you, your family and the People of Delta. It is my prayers that you continue to soar high, and the good Lord blesses you with the wisdom to achieve new things in the service of Deltans.

“Congratulations once more my Governor, and once more, you have brought pride to Deltans.”



