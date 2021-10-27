Biafra: “I Used To Lecture Abaribe On How To Live In Prison” – Shehu Sani (Pix)

Biafra: “I Used To Lecture Abaribe On How To Live In Prison” – Shehu Sani (Throwback Photo)

Former Senator, Shehu Sani said he used to lecture his friend, Senator Abaribe on how to live in prison, If he gets prosecuted while fighting for Biafra, IgbereTV reports.

Shehu Sani shared a throwback photo of himself having a discussion with Abaribe at the Senate house. He captioned the photo on Facebook;

“My good friend Senator Abaribe was trying to convert my citizenship to Biafra while I used to give him lectures on how to live in Prison when they come for him,using my years of experience in Kiri Kiri,Port Harcourt and Aba Prisons in the 90s.”

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10226183032343175&id=1260146433

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...