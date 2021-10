Who else noticed the very dark rainfall that occurred in certain parts of Rivers state today due to the consequences of illegal bunkering activities in the state.

Everything is not money , Federal and State government should treat bunkery activities as a case of urgency. We can’t be suffering due to the activities of few miscreants, almost every one in PH treats malaria every two weeks.

This pictures were taken around two in the afternoon, but it looks like around six in the evening

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UgijbnnaZio

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...