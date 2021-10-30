Blessing CEO Shows Off The House She Is Currently Building (Video)

Blessing Okoro Shows Off Massive Building She Is Currently Constructing (Photo, Video)

Nigerian relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO took to her Instagram handle to show off the massive building she is currently constructing, IgbereTV reports.

The caption on the video read;

“House party loading.

Tell them say BCEO Don build the house.

Their father. Opening December”



Blessing came into the limelight in 2019 after she claimed to be the owner of the house that was later discovered to be owned by one Onye Eze, a businessman based in China. Blessing was humiliated after the man got her apprehended, handcuffed, and shared a video of her confessing online.

Years after the incident, Blessing has now built her own house which she says will be opened in December.

She wrote on her Instagram handle;

“December I will show u the final result….. this is the process, we dey call White House and I am taking the street . Look out for BCEO Avenue .

Audio to video

I refused to be rich only on Instagram. Paul say I picked up the stone nobody threw me and built mansion in the air , that line pain me.

For every time they mocked me on Instablog I was building.

The insult kept me pushing and determined I swear. They dragged me to my success story . I can’t thank you people enough. Thanks for not giving up on me”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CVoClSCD2NI/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jSAO6FhF3zA

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...