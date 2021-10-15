Blessings Can Be Trials And Challenges

That you have the good things of life doesn’t mean that God almighty loves you and that you are facing financial challenges doesn’t mean that He hates you. Both of these life moments can be blessings or tests from the almighty Allah.

Very often, I see people buy a car or a house and then post online, ‘God loves me’, or ‘God’s grace is all over me’ or more ridiculously, ‘God’s special one’.

This supposed blessing may however be a trial if it is the reason that you are proud, treat others badly, live a wayward life and neglect your worship.

Here is what Allah (SWT) says in the holy Qur’an :

]‘Your wealth and your children are but a trial, and Allah has with him a great reward.’ (surah 64 vs 15)

It is therefore important that you are grateful, humble, spend your wealth in doing the right things so that this wealth might be a blessing for you. And so that your deeds with it can stand for you on a day when your wealth would be of no use to you.

Challenges are a part of life. Everyone will face them at one point or the other.

“We shall certainly test you, until We ascertain those of you who (sincerely) strive and those who are steadfast (in Allah’s Religion); and We shall test your affairs (to distinguish the liars from the truthful).” [Qur’an, surah 47:31]

The challenges are worse for you when they are the reason that you seek help from deities other than Allah, that you neglect your worship because you think the almighty has abandoned you, and that you do other things like getting involved in corrupt practices, cursing others and wishing them bad.

Challenges are a blessing when you show patience and persevere. Allah says in His glorious book :

“O you who have believed, seek help through patience and prayer. Indeed, Allah is with the patient.” (Surah 2:153)

Challenges faced with patience will wipe away your sins and add to your book of good deeds, helping you on the Day of Judgment.

“Nothing befalls a believer, a (prick of a) thorn or more than that, but Allah will raise him one degree in status thereby, or erase a bad deed.” (Bukhari and Muslim)

In Summary, wealth, poverty, good health, ill-health are from the almighty Allah. Don’t let them be the reason that you enter hell fire. Rather, let them be your ladder to al jannatu l firdaus.

May Allah make righteous deeds easy for you and for me.

Source – https://doctoramirah.com/?p=116

