‘Blessings To My Tribe’: Tiwa’s Ex-Husband, TeeBillz Welcomes New Baby (Photo)

Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband TeeBillz has welcomed his 6th child – a baby boy, IgbereTV reports.

Sharing a photo of his woman, he reached out to his children Jamil and Bisi, informing them of the birth of their new sibling. He wrote on his Instagram handle;

“I got you Jamil, you got a baby brother now! And I’m sorry Bisi I couldn’t give you a baby sis like you wanted my love! Blessings to my tribe”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CU0lQMnBz8p/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

In one of his Instagram post, he had mentioned his five children who were born by three different women. The children are:- Khalil, Gaetano, Jamil, Bisi, Ona.

TeeBillz was first legally married to Kenea Udoh who gave him two children. He also has another child with a woman named Vivian Oputa. The talent manager had tied the knot with Tiwa Savage in 2013. The pair welcomed Jamil, their first son together, in 2015. But in 2016, their marriage collapsed over allegations of neglect, infidelity, and substance abuse.

Last year, TeeBillz hinted online that he has found love again and shared pictures of himself and a lady spending some time together.

https://igberetvnews.com/1402509/blessings-tribe-tiwas-ex-husband-teebillz-welcomes-6th-child-photo/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...