Bodo/Glimt 6-1 Roma: Mourinho’s Side Thrashed By Norwegian Minnows, FK Bodo

Jose Mourinho’s Roma were hammered by Norwegian minnows FK Bodo in a massive shock in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday night.

Situated inside the Arctic Circle, Bodo/Glimt put Roma to the sword 6-1 in their. Europa Conference League Matchday 3 fixture, which is the Giallorossi’s second worst defeat in European competition after two 7-1 drubbings by Manchester United in 2005/06 and Bayern Munich in 2017/18.

Roma were much changed from their Serie A clash with Juventus on Sunday, but had like the likes of Carles Perez, Borja Mayoral and Stephan El Shaarawy all starting.

The unfancied and relatively unheard of outfit ran riot against the Serie A giants with a four goal blitz in the second half to make it one of the most memorable nights in the club’s history.

Bodo were merciless in their performance and were two goals up inside 20 minutes through Erik Botheim and Patrick Berg, with Perez pulling a goal back just before the half hour.

Bodo had gone 2-0 up in the first half before Carles Perez pulled one back – but Roma, who had fielded a B team in Norway, were swept aside in stunning fashion.

Roma collapsed in the second half though, Botheim got his second early on, then three goals coming in the nine minutes before the 80th, with a double from Ola Solbakken and another bagged by Amahl Pellegrino.

It’s the first time a Mourinho team has ever conceded six goals in a match, and in his 1,008 games as a coach for the likes of Porto, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Inter and Manchester Untied, only Barcelona and Tottenham have managed to put five past a side led by the Portuguese – 5-0 in the 2010 LaLiga Clasico when he was coach of Real Madrid, and 5-3 in the 2015 Premier League when he was at Cheslea.



Source: https://www.skysports.com/football/news/37002/12440615/bodo-glimt-6-1-roma-jose-mourinho-ships-six-goals-for-first-time-in-managerial-career

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...