‘Body Count Means Everything! Don’t Be Deceived’ (Opinion)

Young girls and boys don’t be decieved. This is to counteract a post on the front page of this forum https://www.nairaland.com/6818137/body-count-means-nothing-body

Why does your past matter? You cannot value a car that have been used roughly by several drivers in the past and pay high for that car as you would pay for a brand new car.

These girls are trying to twist the law of diminishing returns which is impossible.

Also, can you overlook a serial rapist and entrust him with your daughter because you don’t believe in someone’s past?

Don’t let people who sleep around anyhow make you feel it is cool. Instead of them to feel remorseful, they validate their actions.

Some even say marrying a virgin with bad character is worst than marrying a loose girl with good character just to ridicule virgins. Now tell me where is the good character in sleeping around.

As a young virgin either boy or girl, keep yourselves chaste cos u can easily be like them but people who sleep around can never reverse their virginity in these world again so they want to pressure you to loose yours that’s why they come up with every statement to justify their loose morals.

Let them continue. God will judge every word said and actions at his right time if it is good or bad. Stay blessed guys

