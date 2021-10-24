‘Body Count Means Nothing. Her Body, Her Choice. Respect It’

There is no sure thing as a sexual quota. And there is no such thing as a ‘hoe’. Men that slut-shaming women are not mature to be in a grown-up relationship. No lady is not accountable to any man for her past. It’s none of a man’s business.

That lady A has one guy she sleep with when she was 15 till she clocks 30 and married, lady B has a body count of 100 before her 30th birthday. The truth is the two ladies have sex and they don’t owe you any explanation.

If you are going to marry for ‘purity” look for a virgin girl. Do not condemn a man who wants a team player, homemaker, companion, and someone who can resonate with him. A virgin girl can tick all the boxes agreed. If you found that virgin girl with these qualities good luck. There is a lady out there for every man. Time is hard, while the world is moving forward, the Average Nigerian man is talking about body count. Shouldn’t you be worried about a lady who can build a great home with you so your generation won’t abuse you? Whether you are wealthy or you are coming up, I will like to think you need a proper woman to build your home with you.

My time in this uncertain world, both in the corporate world and among great minds. What we care about are ladies with decent character, basic moral values, ethics, cleanliness, abilities to accept responsibility, and willingness to learn something good. Never for once within this circle of friends and learned mind do we care about what a woman does with her body. What you do when you are in a relationship with me is what matters.

To that man who is in a decent relationship:

I know how you feel. When you develop strong feelings for a girl, it’s hard to think of her being with other guys. Even though you can rationalize that her past relationships happened before you met, it doesn’t make it any easier to accept that there were others who had been intimate with her. But you can’t dwell on this. It will destroy you, and it will destroy your relationship with your girlfriend.

Unless your girlfriend is the kind of girl that is very flirtatious, and who loves all the attention that she can get from guys, you probably don’t have anything to worry about. If she were a “hoe” she wouldn’t want to have a decent relationship. So how do you get over this? There are only two things that I know of that you can do:

1. Don’t torture yourself with the details. There is no reason for you to know with whom she did it, how many times they did it, what positions they did it in, how big the guys were, and if they were better in bed than you or not. As tempting as it is to ask her these things—don’t! And stop her from volunteering that kind of information. Knowing these things will not help you or your relationship with your girlfriend in any way. They will only become mental and emotional burdens to you—obstacles and barriers that you will constantly have to overcome in order to treat her the way that she deserves to be treated. You protect yourself and you protect your relationship when you avoid rubbing your nose in her past.

2. Change the way that you look at people. Start realizing that every one of us is screwed up in some way. There are no perfect people. Every single one of us does dumb things and makes mistakes in our quest to find love and belonging. Your girlfriend is no exception. Choose to see her through the eyes of love and compassion, rather than through the eyes of judgment and condemnation.

To our ladies. I have one thing to say to you. You don’t need to apologize for your past relationships, and you don’t need to explain yourself to any man. Simply understand that all you need is to be loved by someone, and if it didn’t work out, move on and build your life. Hopefully, your next relationship will work out for you.

Me personally? I’ve never longed to be with a virgin except for an ex and my girl(I am not with her because of sexual purity). I prefer my sexual partners to already know their way around their own sexuality. That means they’ve gotten some practice. Now I understand that as a man you need some certain confidence that some of you may are probably still forming. But when someone says something derogatory about the woman I’ve chosen to love I don’t reconsider my love. I conclude the person saying it is an idiot and ignore them in the future. I have faith in myself which leads me to have faith in the people I choose as partners.

Ladies out there, know the class of men you allow into your life. Be responsible for your actions.

