Boko Haram Members Vs Chiwetalu Agu: Reno Omokri Blames Igbos (Pics)

Reno Omokri has blamed Igbos for the treatment men of the Nigerian Army meted out on veteran actor, Chiwetalu Agu.

Agu was arrested on Thursday, October 7 in Anambra state for wearing an outfit with a Biafran flag on it.

In a post shared on his Instagram page, Reno compared the treatment meted on repentant Boko Haram members with that meted on Chiwetalu. He wrote;

Compare the treatment meted out to Boko Haram members, who have killed both soldiers and civilians, and that meted out to Chiwetalu Agu.

What I am about to say is very bitter. Please don’t read if you are sensitive.

While this is obviously a case of double standards, I will still blame some Igbos. Sadly, a critical mass of Igbos will fight their friends. That is why these types of things keep happening to them and it is very hard to find non Igbo voices speaking up against it!

Go ahead and insult me. Sadly, many of you are well known for that.



