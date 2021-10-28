Boko Haram Relocates Bomb Makers To Southern Kaduna Forests

The leadership of the Boko Haram sect loyal to the Bakoura Buduma camps have relocated their bomb fabricators to a forest in Southern Kaduna State, according to PRNigeria report.

The bomb makers, known as Amaliyyahs in the terrorist circle, were recently deployed to Rijana, Igabi, and Chikun town in the Southern Province of Kaduna.

Internal sources say the two Boko Haram groups may take advantage of the mountainous forest as hideouts.

In a related development, the ISIS Shura Council has planned to visit the West African Wilaya of the Islamic State of the West African Province, ISWAP, PRNigeria gathered from credible intelligence sources.

The visit, it was learnt, was on the instruction of ISIS leader, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Quraishi as part of the group’s effort of reorganizing its global structure.

The source told PRNigeria that the purpose of the ISIS trip was also to provide training, funding as well as to deploy more mercenaries to fight in sub-Saharan Africa after losing a lot of it terrorist fighters.

“They are also to join forces with ISWAP to eliminate terrorists of the Bakoura Faction of Boko Haram,” the source added.



https://dailynigerian.com/report-boko-haram-relocates/

