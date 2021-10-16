Bored In Marriage

Hello nairalander, I jus got married march this year, honestly am bored already .

The truth is am an only son so the whole pressure of getting married from my family made me got married although I love my wife she is beautiful, sexy and intellectual but I just miss the bachelor life.

I feel I entered marriage too early am just 29 although am well to do, with my own business and from a well to do home also… but am always feeling marriage is slowing me down business wise and exploring.

Sometimes I just feel like I want to leave the house and do what my fellow friends that are not married are doing.

I am scared I might divorce soon….cause honestly am bored the whole marriage thing just tire me although I go out with my wife and all that…

Please what should I do..??

Is it normal for a guy that is young and just married to feel like that

please advice

