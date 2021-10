Self acclaimed Human right activist and influencer,Chimelum Ajanma has taken to his facebook page to share how a little street hawker got hit by a vehicle and died on the spot, in his words;

”Black Independent day.

This little boy who was Hawking groundnut just got hit by a speeding vehicle while trying to cross the road..

He died on the spot!

His only crime was being born in a poor family..

Rip innocent soul �”

https://www.facebook.com/100001875645074/posts/6118355561570238/?app=fbl

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...