Brazilian President Barred From Football Game Due To Vaccination Status

The leader claims he was denied entry because of rules adopted by most Serie A clubs

Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro has claimed he was denied entry to the Santos vs Gremio match on Sunday.

He questioned why he needed to be vaccinated – a stance in line with his skepticism toward immunization shots.

Bolsonaro has been spending time in Sao Paulo while on vacation, and he was previously fined for not wearing a mask [/b]in an area where facial coverings are required.

[b]What has been said?

“Why [should I have] a card, a vaccination passport?” Bolsonaro said (via Metropoles ). “I just wanted to watch the Santos match and I was told I had to be vaccinated, why? I have more antibodies than whoever took the vaccines.”

