Brentford Vs Chelsea 0 – 1 – (Live)

Chelsea take on a Brentford side who have really taken to life in the top division of English football, beating Arsenal on opening day, then picking up a scalp draw against Liverpool. The game will not be an easy one for the league leaders and could be a thrilling clash on Saturday evening.

Chelsea Boss, Thomas Tuchel was hoping to have eased this injury dilemma with the return of Thiago Silva, but the Brazilian international will most likely return too late as the country have a game on Thursday night, less than 48 hours before Chelsea’s game on Saturday.

Another issue for the Blues is that they could also be without £92 million forward Romelu Lukaku, with the player missing Belgium’s second game due to fitness and fatigue issues.

This injury could leave to door open for German forward Timo Werner to lead the line against Brentford, having scored in the team’s last Premier League outing against Southampton

