Brighton And Hove Albion Vs Arsenal 0 – 0 – (Live)

Four matches unbeaten in all competitions and with confidence high, now is a good time to be a Brighton fan. Yes, that’s right, the opposition on Saturday are also in a high spirits. This won’t be easy for Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta’s side are also in healthy run of form with four unbeaten in all competitions, although that stretch is comprised of four victories with just a solitary goal conceded. Heading into this fixture the outlook is distinctly rosier than but a few weeks ago.

It’s sixth against tenth with a four-point difference separating the sides ahead of what is an unwelcome international break, arguably for both teams.

The previous run of World Cup qualifiers came at an ideal time for Arsenal who desperately needed to regroup and refocus, with new arrivals and new partnerships getting valuable time on the training ground to absorb the manager’s ideas and bond as a team. This time around Arteta will just want to play unobstructed.

