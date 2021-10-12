Broda Shaggi Replies Lady Who Accused Him Of Sleeping With Her After Lying

A Lady known as Adewale Spicy Jay recently accused Instagram Comedian Broda Shaggi of sleeping with her after lying to her.

This came after Shaggi declared publicly he is a virgin and would have s*x only after marriage.

The Lady claimed Shaggi even requested for An*l s*x during the relationship and she gave it to him.

She said he stopped picking her calls after having enough of her and that he has even deleted the Instagram messages he sent her during the period of the relationship but she has proofs.

Shaggi has responded to this via his Instagram story.

See screenshot of what he posted below.

