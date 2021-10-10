Brutal Flogging Of Students: Kwara Govt Opens Probe, Suspends Madrasa Leader (Pics)

….It was gathered that the students were severely beaten because they went to celebrate a friend’s birthday. Pictures of the birthday celebration were posted online. However, their teacher saw the post and thought they drank alcohol, but they only had yoghurt.

Video: Kwara Govt suspends Madrasah’s head, probes development

•affected students get medical treatment

A Kwara State Government’s delegation has visited the Arabic school whose students were seen in a video footage being punished for alleged conducts conceived to be contrary to the rules of the school.

The team comprised the Hon. Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu; Special Assistant to the Governor on Religion (Islam) Alhaji Danmaigoro; Dr Saudat AbduBaqi of the University of Ilorin; Mallam Lawal Olohungbebe of Kwara State University; and Chief Press Secretary to the Governor Rafiu Ajakaye.

The team was joined by the Divisional Police Officer Ganmo SP Oko Nkama; and a representative of the NSCDC DSC Parati AbdulHameed.

The government’s team carefully listened to the authorities of the Arabic school, the father of the sole girl in the video, and four other students involved in the unsavoury development.

Regardless of the explanations of the authorities on the development, the self-confessed consent of the parents and regret of the affected students, the government seriously frowns at the harsh beating seen in the footage.

Consequently, the government has directed the setting up of an investigative committee, comprising Muslim scholars, leaders and government officials, to look into the issue while the head of the Arabic school, who admitted to directing the punishment, has been asked to step aside pending the conclusion of the investigation.

The government has also taken the affected students to a public hospital for proper medical examination and treatment. This is to ensure that none of them suffers any physical or psychological damage.

The government appeals for calm while the committee does it works and submits a report for further action.

The government commends the Ganmo Muslim community for the support given to the team.



Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu

Hon. Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development

October 10, 2021

