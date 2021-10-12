Buhari Approves ₦13 Billion Take-Off Fund For Community Policing

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved N13.3 billion for the take-off of the Community Policing initiative across the country. The president made this known at the opening of a two-day Mid-Term Ministerial Performance Review Retreat organized to assess progress made towards the achievement of the nine key priorities of his administration on Monday in Abuja.

President Buhari stated that the approval was part of measures to consolidate efforts aimed at enhancing security nationwide. “We have also approved the sum of N13.3 billion for the take-off of the Community Policing initiative across the country, as part of measures adopted to consolidate efforts aimed at enhancing security nationwide,’’ he said.

He also announced that the Ministry of Defence had been instructed to create a modest military-industrial complex for the local production of weapons to meet some of the requirements of the country’s armed forces.

The president explained that the establishment of the industrial complex would address Nigeria’s over-dependence on other countries for military equipment and logistics. According to him, the project is being implemented under the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON), a military department responsible for arms manufacture.

In other efforts to strengthen national security, Buhari said it was gratifying to note that Nigeria had received six A-29 Super Tucano. He said the propeller-driven aircraft are being used for training, surveillance and attack by the military.

‘‘As part of the efforts towards strengthening our national security, we have increased investments in arms, weapons and other necessary equipment; expanded the National Command and Control Centre to nineteen states of the Federation; and established a Nigerian Police Trust Fund, which will significantly improve funding for the Nigeria Police Force.

‘‘We have also approved the sum of N13.3 billion for the take-off of the Community Policing initiative across the country, as part of measures adopted to consolidate efforts aimed at enhancing security nationwide,’’ he said.

On the Power Sector, President Buhari noted that the implementation of a ‘Willing Buyer-Willing Seller’ Policy had opened up opportunities for increased delivery of electricity to underserved homes and industries.

He expressed the hope that the execution of critical projects through the Transmission Rehabilitation and Expansion Programme, would result in achieving the national goal of improved power supply by 2025.

On the Petroleum Industry Act signed into law on Aug. 16, the president reiterated his directive to the Implementation Committee to complete all processes for the successful operationalization of the Act within 12 months.

President Buhari further revealed that he approved the expansion of the National Social Register (NSP) by one million additional households to empower the youth and other vulnerable groups in the country. The NSP is the official database for the implementation of the Conditional Cash Transfer programme.

He equally expressed his readiness to join in discussions on the best approach and strategies to implement planned policies, programmes and projects that could significantly diversify the economy away from its dependence on oil revenue, while sustaining the current economic growth trajectory.

Source:::https://punchng.com/insecurity-buhari-approves-n13-3bn-for-community-policing-initiative/?amp

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...