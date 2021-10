President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday attended the Passing Out Parade (POP) of the 68 Regular Course in NDA, Kaduna.

Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai and alongside other dignitaries were present.

Below are photos from the ceremony.



