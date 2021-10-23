Buhari Is 16th In The List Of 500 Powerful Muslims In The World (Photos)

Bashir Ahmad: Buhari Is 16th Person In The List Of 500 Powerful Muslims In The World (Photos)

President Buhari has made the list of the 500 most influential Muslims in 2021, IgbereTV reports.

His Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, wrote on Facebook;

“President Buhari is the 16th in the list of 500 powerful Muslims in the world.”

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=4998387890188808&id=100000529389569

According to Bashir, billionaire businessman Aliko Dangote, Sultan of Sokoto and others made the list.

Bashir wrote on Facebook;

”President Muhammadu Buhari is the 16th most influential Muslim in the world.

In Nigeria, Sultan Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, HRH Aminu Ado Bayero, Sheikh Ibrahim Saleh, Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, Sheikh Yakubu Musa Katsina, Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, Alhaji Aliko Dangote among others made the list.

In the football world, Mohammed Salah, Sadio Mane, Paul Pogba, Zinedine Zidane are also in the list of Most Influential Muslims in the World.”

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=4998349020192695&id=100000529389569

https://igberetvnews.com/1403890/buhari-16th-list-500-powerful-muslims-world-photos/

