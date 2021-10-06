President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday received his immediate predecessor in office, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, in his office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The former president came into the premises at about 4 pm.

It was not clear why he visited President Buhari as he did not speak to the media afterward.

However, Jonathan had been active as ECOWAS special envoy to Mali, a position that has brought him in more regular touch with President Buhari in recent times.

https://tribuneonlineng.com/buhari-jonathan-hold-talks-in-aso-rock/amp/?__twitter_impression=true

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...