Buhari Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Buhari presiding over the FEC meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House, Abuja, Nigeria.

The meeting was attended by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Federal Government, Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, among others.

See photos below

The president presided over FEC meeting

Executive council members at the meeting

Prof. Gambari, Boss Mustapha and and Zainab at the FEC meeting

Members of FEC at the meeting

https://pmnewsnigeria.com/2021/10/06/buhari-presides-over-fec-meeting-photos/

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: