“Buhari’s Pot”: Man Constructs Pot For Cooking 2 Meals At The Same Time (Photos)

‘Buhari’s Pot’: Man Constructs Pot For Cooking Two Meals At The Same Time (Photos)

Photos of a pot tagged ‘Buhari’s Pot’ designed by a Nigerian man for cooking two meals at the same time has been shared online, IgbereTV reports.

The pot was constructed to reduce cooking gas consumption, following the rising cost of cooking gas in Nigeria.

IgbereTV recalls that “Abacha Coal-Pot” – a locally made cooking stove that uses charcoal was similarly invented in Nigeria as a result of the acute scarcity of kerosene that was seriously felt in different parts of Nigeria following the political instabilities in Nigeria during Abacha’s regime in 1993/94, which was an aftermath of the annulment of June 12, 1992 presidential election won by the late business mogul -Chief M.K.O. Abiola.



