Building Collapses In Ikorodu, Lagos. One Dead, Two Rescued (Pictures)

Ikorodu Collapsed Building… LASEMA and other Responders rescue two and recover one dead.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA has deployed its Emergency Response Plan to the collapsed building at Jumofak Bus-Stop, Haruna, Ikorodu at the wee hours of Monday night, 18th, October 2021.

The Agency’s Response Squad Tiger, Eagle and Lion immediately swung into action at the incident scene.

Investigation carried out revealed that some part of a two storey dilapidated building collapsed from the back due to inadequate maintenance.

However, the Response Teams have rescued two adult victims (a male and female) alive, while one male was recovered dead.

Risk assessment in collaboration with relevant stakeholders at the scene was conducted and residents were subsequently sensitized on the need to evacuate from the affected building.

Further, The affected building was cordoned off by the Agency’s Team while Rescue/Recovery operations is ongoing with the supervision of the DG/CEO LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu.

Search and Rescue operations still ongoing.

#112emergencytollfree

#ForAGreaterLagos

#ProudToServe

#community

@followlasema



Source: https://web.facebook.com/followlasema/posts/178409737806592

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...