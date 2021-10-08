Bukola Samuel-Wemimo Leaves TVC For Channels TV (Photo)

By Dipo Olowookere

One of the prominent presenters at TVC, a national broadcast television station based in Lagos, Mrs Bukola Samuel-Wemimo, has left the organisation, https://businesspost.ng/ can confirm.

Mrs Samuel-Wemimo, according to information available at our disposal, moved to a rival company, Channels TV and she has already started anchoring news bulletin at her new post.

This is not the first time TVC is losing its key members of staff in recent times.

Recall that one of the anchors of its breakfast programme, TVC Breakfast, Ms Ngozi Alaegbu, left the organisation for Arise TV, while another, Azeezat Adebari Olaoluwa also moved on to join BBC Africa just as its Bayelsa State correspondent, Mr Ovieteme George, exited the company to pitch his tenth with Arise TV as Mr Oba Adeoye had earlier left for Lagos Television (LTV) before joining Arise TV, which also boasts of a former TVC staff, Mr Ndee Iheanacho Amaugo.

Before her exit from TVC to Channels TV, Mrs Samuel-Wemimo was the host of Fireworks, which was started at the station by Mr Ugochukwu Emezue, when he joined TVC from STV before leaving to take up a political appointment in Abia State.

Mrs Samuel-Wemimo was born in 1982 in Lagos and attended St Mary’s Private School, Lagos for her primary education before proceeding to Abeokuta Girls Grammar School, Ogun State for her secondary education and back to Lagos for her tertiary education at the Lagos State University (LASU), where she graduated with a degree in History and International Studies in 2004.

She joined TVC in 2006 after working at LTV, where she was then known as Bukola Coker, hosting various shows, including entertainment, children’s game show and political/current affairs programme.

https://businesspost.ng/general/bukola-samuel-wemimo-leaves-tvc-for-channels-tv/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...