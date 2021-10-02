Burial Photos Of Pastor Shuaibu Yohanna Who Was Murdered By Mob In Kano

Shuaibu Yohanna, pastor of New Life for All Nation Church in Masu village, Sumaila Local Government Area, Kano state, who was killed by a mob, has been put to rest.

On Thursday, September 30, the deceased preacher was buried in his hometown of Gingi in Katsina State’s Musawa Local Government Area.

Yohanna died on September 23 as a result of fatal wounds he sustained during a mob attack allegedly carried out by some irate youths of the community.

He was the Northeastern Evangelist of New Life Church and the CAN chairman of Sumaila Local Government Area in Kano State, Nigeria, until his murder.

The pastor was claimed to have been targeted when a man named Sabo Idris, who was supposed to have converted to Christianity, was accused of murdering his elder brother’s wife, Zainab Balan’iya, with a wooden pestle after a disagreement.

Idris was claimed to have surrendered to police, but this did not alleviate community tensions.

Yohanna had reportedly intervened in the matter but was accused of hiding the suspect who is a Christian convert. The mob lynched him and also burnt down his church, house and school.

Yohanna’s wife escaped with their children the night of the attack. The pastor’s house, church and school were reportedly burnt by the mob.



