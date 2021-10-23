Burial Poster Of Billionaire, Chief Udala Murdered By Unkown Gunmen (Photos)

Burial poster for billionaire businessman, Chief Chukwunonso Hyginus Philip Ekwosi (a.k.a. Chief Udala) has been released by his family, IgbereTV reports.

He will be buried in his country home, Uruabor Village Uke, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, on the 28th October 2021.

The billionaire was murdered when his convoy was set ablaze by unknown gunmen at Eke-Agu Market junction in Abatete, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Chief Udala was a philanthropist and the Chairman, CEO of the Udala Football Club and Academy, where hundreds of youths were employed and trained for sports in Anambra.

