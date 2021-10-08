Burundi President To Fire All Married Government Officials With Side-Chicks

The president of Burundi, Évariste Ndayishimiye is set to fire all married government officials who have concubines or are involved in extra-marital relationships.

The directive is alleged to have been masterminded by Minister for Internal Security, Gervais Ndirakobuca as a way to bring sanity into the country starting from the top.

Meanwhile, the move has sparked a debate on social media. While some welcomed the move, a different section was not quite impressed as they opined that government should focus more on fighting corruption rather than extramarital affairs.

Read some comments below;

Ash vel stated; “Hahaha….when government has left nothing to do on,just have to interfer in people’s affairs”.

Mr X wrote; “It’s useless, they should use such energy to fight corruption not this nonsense. African states can do everything to oppress people but will never fight corruption and inequality in governments”.

NobleAlkebulanMan added; “It’s their personal life. Nonetheless, if they see it fit, good for them”.

Kwabena Appiah also stated; This doesn’t make sense”.

Thesonofcomfort commented; “That’s moral value at a new level. Quite impressive from an African country”.

the mad king added; “African nations should embrace their traditional culture of polygamy. Westernization is helping no one”.



https://iharare.com/burundi-set-to-fire-all-married-government-officials-with-side-chicks/

