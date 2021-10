Huge Relief: No life lost as bus falls into a ditch in Imo State

A fully loaded Sienna bus on Saturday, October 2, fell into a deep gully created by erosion at Umuchima in Ideato South Local Government Area, of Imo State.

Though no life was lost, some of the passengers sustained various degrees of injuries. Villagers were seen making frantic efforts to rescue the passengers who were trapped in the ditch.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CUjeCvmjPz0/?utm_medium=copy_link

