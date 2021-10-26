Businesses That Can Earn You ₦10k To ₦20k Per Day In Nigeria?

Hey guys,

Let’s do something worthwhile today…

Something that could benefit you, me, and a whole lot of people for many years to come…

I’ve been thinking about this for many years…and Nairaland looks like the perfect platform to get numerous ideas.

I want everyone with knowledge & experience to (please) participate:

As a Nigerian living in Nigeria, what BUSINESS can one venture into with a capital of N50,000 – 500,000…

…that can bring in a daily profit of N10,000 – 20,000 (That’s N200,000 – 600,000 per month profit)?

Any idea is welcomed; whether physical or digital business, virtual or on-site…

Let the ideas flow in!

Best if you can provide brief details of how to go about it and necessary requirements.

Thanks for your time!

(I hope & plead with the MODS to please push this to the home page – so we can get a lot of inputs, and many more people can benefit as well. Thanks)

P.S. If there’s been a thread with similar stuff, kindly point me to it. Thanks

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...