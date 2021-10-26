Businesses That Can Earn You ₦10k To ₦20k Per Day In Nigeria?

Hey guys,
Let’s do something worthwhile today…
Something that could benefit you, me, and a whole lot of people for many years to come…
I’ve been thinking about this for many years…and Nairaland looks like the perfect platform to get numerous ideas.
I want everyone with knowledge & experience to (please) participate:
As a Nigerian living in Nigeria, what BUSINESS can one venture into with a capital of N50,000 – 500,000…
…that can bring in a daily profit of N10,000 – 20,000 (That’s N200,000 – 600,000 per month profit)?
Any idea is welcomed; whether physical or digital business, virtual or on-site…
Let the ideas flow in!
Best if you can provide brief details of how to go about it and necessary requirements.
Thanks for your time!
(I hope & plead with the MODS to please push this to the home page – so we can get a lot of inputs, and many more people can benefit as well. Thanks)
P.S. If there’s been a thread with similar stuff, kindly point me to it. Thanks