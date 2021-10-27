CAFCC Play-Offs: Enyimba, Rivers United Know Opponents

CAFCC Play-off: Enyimba, Rivers United Know Opponents

Nigerian clubs Enyimba and Rivers United have been handed tricky draws in the

CAF Confederation Cup play-off round, Completesports.com reports.

Enyimba will come up against Libyan outfit Al Ittihad, while Rivers United have been drawn against Al Masry of Egypt.

Enyimba defeated Dimbars FC of Senegal 4-0 on aggregate to secure a place in the play-off round.

Rivers United on the other hand dropped to the Confederation Cup following their elimination from the CAF Champions League.

First-leg matches are scheduled for November 28, while the second-leg games will take place on December 5.

The 16 winners on aggregate will progress to the group stage of the competition.

THE FULL FIXTURES

Zanaco (Zambia) – Binga (Mali)

Simba (Tanzania) – Red Arrows (Zambia)

TP MAzembe (DR Congo) – Marumo Gallants (South Africa)

ASEC Mimosas (Cote d’Ivoire) – GD Interclube (Angola)

Nouadhibou (Mauritania) – Coton Sport (Cameroon)

US Gendarmerie Nationale (Niger) – DC Motema Pembe (DR Congo)

AS Otoho (Congo) – Gor Mahia (Kenya)

APR (Rwanda) – RS Berkane (Morocco)

Tusker (Kenya) – CS Sfaxien (Tunisia)

Hearts if Oak (Ghana) – JS Saoura (Algeria)

Rivers United (Nigeria) – Al Masry (Egypt)

Stade Malien (Mali) – Ahly Tripoli (Libya) OR Biashara United (Tanzania)

Al Ittihad (Libya) – Enyimba (Nigeria)

AS Maniema Union (DR Congo) – Pyramids (Egypt)

LPRC Oilers (Liberia) – Orlando Pirates (South Africa)

Royal Leopards (Eswatini) – JS Kabylie (Algeria)

