CAFCC Play-Offs: Enyimba, Rivers United Know Opponents

CAFCC Play-off: Enyimba, Rivers United Know Opponents
Nigerian clubs Enyimba and Rivers United have been handed tricky draws in the
CAF Confederation Cup play-off round, Completesports.com reports.
Enyimba will come up against Libyan outfit Al Ittihad, while Rivers United have been drawn against Al Masry of Egypt.
Enyimba defeated Dimbars FC of Senegal 4-0 on aggregate to secure a place in the play-off round.
Rivers United on the other hand dropped to the Confederation Cup following their elimination from the CAF Champions League.
First-leg matches are scheduled for November 28, while the second-leg games will take place on December 5.
The 16 winners on aggregate will progress to the group stage of the competition.
THE FULL FIXTURES
Zanaco (Zambia) – Binga (Mali)
Simba (Tanzania) – Red Arrows (Zambia)
TP MAzembe (DR Congo) – Marumo Gallants (South Africa)
ASEC Mimosas (Cote d’Ivoire) – GD Interclube (Angola)
Nouadhibou (Mauritania) – Coton Sport (Cameroon)
US Gendarmerie Nationale (Niger) – DC Motema Pembe (DR Congo)
AS Otoho (Congo) – Gor Mahia (Kenya)
APR (Rwanda) – RS Berkane (Morocco)
Tusker (Kenya) – CS Sfaxien (Tunisia)
Hearts if Oak (Ghana) – JS Saoura (Algeria)
Rivers United (Nigeria) – Al Masry (Egypt)
Stade Malien (Mali) – Ahly Tripoli (Libya) OR Biashara United (Tanzania)
Al Ittihad (Libya) – Enyimba (Nigeria)
AS Maniema Union (DR Congo) – Pyramids (Egypt)
LPRC Oilers (Liberia) – Orlando Pirates (South Africa)
Royal Leopards (Eswatini) – JS Kabylie (Algeria)
