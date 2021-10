I was having a conversation with a lady and two guys a couple of days ago, and in the course of the conversation I told them I rarely drink alcohol (just a bottle of Heineken in a month or two), I don’t smoke, I don’t womanize and I don’t crave for money.

I was told that I wasn’t normal, that an average man must indulge in one or two of those vices.

I will people to share their opinions on this.

