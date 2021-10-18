Can Someone Access Their Pension Funds Before Official Retirement Age

Hello Guys and gurus in the house.

Please someone dearly needs your financial advice.

My friend Joe (not real name) resigned early from his working place in 2019 and before the resignation, he had a pension plan with a Pension Company (name withheld). With the little he got from his former working place, he applied to retrieve his pension from the pension company but was told that he could only access 25% of the pensions for now.

The remaining funds, according to what he said they told him, can only be accessed when he clocks 50. That’s more than a decade plus from the time of his resignation.

The funny thing about the whole ish is that, within the period he resigned, some older staffs(who were not up to 50 years in age) also resigned and had the same pension plan with him. They were also told the same thing about the 25% thing. Joe, called me up about a month ago and told me he and one of his old colleague that resigned the same time with him met at an event and they tried to catch up on how they’ve been fairing after resigning.

The discussion led to the friend laughing at Joe (in a mocking way), telling him that HE HAS GOTTEN FULL ACCESS TO THE REMAINING FUNDS IN HIS PENSION ACCOUNT. This guy is like a year or two older than Joe.

When Joe asked him how, he said he can’t tell him how but he should understand that this is Nigeria. Joe has been begging this guy ever since to tell him not until yesterday that he sent a number to him via text telling him to call the number and tell the lady that he is from Joe’s friend. He said the lady will link him up.

So guys and gurus in the house, I decided to throw this question here because I know most pension funds are handled by PENCOM and if it’s still the same PENCOM I know, that rule of 50 years still stands.

So guys, please is it possible for someone to really have access to all his pension funds before he or she clocks 50? Sorry for the errors you might have encountered while reading and also the long post. Will appreciate if a response can be gotten as soon as possible. Thanks

