‘Can Someone Use My Phone To Borrow From Loan Apps, Any Harm?’

A colleague wants to use my phone to borrow loan from one of these loan apps( fairmoney) because he doesn’t have a smart phone. He will download the app, register with his details, collect the loan, then i can delete the app. Please is there any harm in that? Make i no go enter trouble say i one help person.

Before making this post, the person started the process but could not complete it due to paystack error,he went to bank to sort that out yesterday and has called me to pls come today, this is when i started having double mind. Can i just delete the app (I already granted those permission they requested).

