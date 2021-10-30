Car Belonging To A Pregnant Mum Who Vanished With Baby In 1998 Pulled From Lake (Pix)

A car belonging to a pregnant mother who vanished alongside her toddler daughter in 1998 has been pulled from a lake with human remains inside.

The Pope County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas received a call on Tuesday from cold case hunters who claimed they found the car belonging to Samantha Hopper and her daughter, Courtney Holt at a lake in Russellville.

The vehicle was dragged from the lake shortly afterwards, with the Ford Tempo matching the description of the car Hopper was last seen driving.

Human remains have been found inside, but cops have yet to identify them, or offer a possible cause of death.

Hopper and Courtney had been reported missing in September 1998 when Hopper, who was pregnant at the time, was reportedly traveling to drop off her daughter in her blue Ford with plans to attend a concert in Little Rock.

Once the car was removed from the lake, police found the human remains inside and sent them off to the Arkansas State Crime Lab, in Little Rock, for DNA testing.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10144641/Car-linked-1998-disappearance-pregnant-Arkansas-mom-toddler-pulled-lake.html?ito=social-facebook

