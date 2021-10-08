CAR Coach Explains How They Beat Super Eagles

Central African Republic head coach Raoul Savoy is delighted with his side’s historic victory over the Super Eagles in FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Thursday.

The Wild Beats stunned the three-time African champions at home in a matchday encounter at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

A 91st-minute goal from Karl Namnganda, substitute gave the tiny African their first win of the qualifying campaign and handed Nigeria their first defeat in the process.

In his post-match presser, Raoul Savoy explained how his boys managed to get the unexpected result.

“We stood by them and know that if we cut them off and don’t allow them to be quick then we’ve got a chance. It’s a very great result for us.

“I’m very happy because we put in a strategy and it worked. And when you put in a strategy and have young players, because we have young players in our team, who listen and put their heart in, they can beat anyone.” He said.



