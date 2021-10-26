Carabao Cup: Arsenal Vs Leeds 0 – 0 – (Live)

Arsenal’s Carabao Cup fourth round clash with Leeds United will be broadcast by Sky Sports on 26 October.

Confirmation that cameras will be in place will be welcomed by Gunners fans who found themselves in the unusual situation of not being able to watch Wednesday’s 3-0 win over AFC Wimbledon on TV or via a stream because it clashed with other more high profile matches.

The showdown with Marcelo Bielsa’s side at the Emirates will fall between a Friday night home encounter with Aston Villa and an away trip to Leicester City.

Arsenal haven’t faced Leeds United in the League Cup since 1979. After a 1-1 draw at Elland Road, we beat them 7-0 at Highbury. A repeat of that result would be fun.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...