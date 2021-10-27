Carabao Cup: Preston Vs Liverpool 0 – 2 – (Full Time)

Liverpool will be huge favourites to book their place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals as they travel to Preston tonight.

A 22-game unbeaten run in all competitions underlines the Reds’ form across the squad with Divock Origi and Co earning a 3-0 win over Norwich in the last round of the competition.

Preston vs Liverpool team news

Naby Keita was taken off on a stretcher in the win over Manchester United and is almost certain to miss this trip, with there also being question marks over James Milner (hamstring) and Caoimhin Kelleher (illness).

Adrian could therefore start along with Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who all played in the third-round win at Norwich. Harvey Elliott (ankle) and Thiago Alcantara (calf) remain sidelined.

Preston are without Josh Murphy after the loanee winger picked up an ankle injury, with Ched Evans out, Matthew Olosunde racing back to a return and Ali McCann fit again.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...