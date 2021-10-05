Career Vs Family: What would you choose?

I want us to be sincere here…

This is an interactive session to the earlier made post detailing how to balance family and career as a woman.

You can read it here =====>>> https://www.nairaland.com/6787523/how-balance-having-family-career

Men will also find the write-up educating.

One of the challenges facing many people today is balancing career and family. Many people find it easy to defend the long hours and the endless attention they give their jobs. “After all, without the job, the family suffers financially,” they claim.

It is a fact that in order to ensure that a family is taken care of, you need to spend the time necessary to keep your business or career moving forward. But as much as this makes sense; it has led to the breakup of many relationships and families.

You have probably heard stories of women packing their bags and leaving their husbands saying they didn’t ‘marry the house.’

If your career is contending with your time for family, what would you choose?

Let’s hear our opinions here.

Folks will learn one or two things.

