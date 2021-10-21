Catholic Priest , Rev Fr. Cornelius Okoye Attacked By Herdsmen (Graphic Pictures)

Fulani Herdsmen attacked Rev. Fr. Cornelius Okoye around Anmasea/Ugwuoba shooting sporadically and about to cut his heart open after giving him a number of matchets cut and a thunder from above struct and despised them after which he managed to crawl away to a destination that people helped him and took him to the hospital.

Indeed what God cannot do does not exist.

Take time to say Thank you Jesus for our own Rev. Fr.

“I thank God for delivering me from Fulani gunmen at Ugwuoba/Amansea. They shot sporadically at me. They Used knife to cut my body and wanted to open my heart before thunder struck and they ran away. At that point God gave me the energy to stroll and saw someone that took me to the hospital”.

Rev Fr Cornelius Okoye



