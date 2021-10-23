CBN TIES Loans & Grants For Graduates’ Smes

Hello Nairalanders,

CBN is accepting applications for Loans of 5M and above for graduates for past 7 yrs who has or about to start business.

Requirements;

CAC Certificate

BVN

NIN

TIN

Certified true copies of CAC

Valid ID

Corporate account

BSC

NYSC Discharge/Exemption

Business Report

Visit https://cbnties.com.ng or cbn.gov.ng

Applicants under the Scheme shall be graduates of Nigerian polytechnics and universities with first-degree certificate (BSc/HND/ or its equivalent); National Youth Service Certificate (NYSC) discharge or exemption certificate; Certificate of Participation issued by polytechnics and universities evidencing entrepreneurship training; and Not more than 7 years post-NYSC,” the document reads.

The CBN added that the equity investment component shall be in the form of injection of fresh capital for start-ups, expansion of established businesses or reviving of ailing entrepreneurial businesses.

Another component of the intervention is the developmental component which shall be disbursed in the form of grants to Nigerian polytechnics and universities in a national biennial entrepreneurship competition.

The apex bank said it would award N500 million worth of grants to five top Nigerian polytechnics and universities with the best entrepreneurial pitches/ideas.

Only undergraduates of Nigerian polytechnics and universities are eligible to participate under the developmental component.

“Five top Nigerian polytechnics and universities with the best entrepreneurial pitches/ideas shall be awarded as follows: first place – N150m; second place – N120m; third place – N100m; fourth place – N80m; and fifth place – N50m,” the document adds.

https://www.thecable.ng/up-to-n25m-loans-for-graduate-entrepreneurs-75000-jobs-cbn-unveils-guidelines-for-ties-programme

Interested applicants must apply on the dedicated online portal and provide all the requisite documents to support the application.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...