Celestial Church Members Claim To See Their Late Founder, Oshoffa, In The Sky (Video)

Celestial Church Members Claim To See Their Founder, Oshoffa, In The Sky (Photos, Video)

Celestial Church members burst out in worship as they claim to see their founder, Oshoffa, in the sky, IgbereTV reports.

The church members in the video say the cloud looks like Oshoffa and they are heard praying and hailing the God of Oshofa as they look into the sky.

“Daddy, come and see Oshoffa, he’s in the sky,” one person is heard saying in the video.

The Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) was founded by Samuel Bilewu Joseph Oshoffa 29 September 1947.

Oshoffa died on September 10, 1985.

https://www.facebook.com/1729959193999287/posts/3026226424372551/

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xfzMAOD5mPc

