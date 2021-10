Nigerian Actor And Singer Charles Okocha recently destroyed his friend’s car for taking his teenage daughter out on a date and wanting to go sleep with her.

Updatemegist.com learnt that Charles friend had asked his daughter out and took her out on a date and was about going to sleep with her when Charles learnt about it.

Charles who didn’t like the idea, attacked them, dragged his daughter out of the car to his own car and destroyed the friend’s car.

Click Below To Watch The Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m9hRF-vC5A0

