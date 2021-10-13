Checkout Corona Tablet That Costs ₦400k (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nOz8wukWVas

U.S. drugmaker ‘Merck’ asks for emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 pill.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Drugmaker Merck asked U.S. regulators Monday to authorize its pill for treating COVID-19 in what would add an entirely new and easy-to-use weapon to the world’s arsenal against the pandemic.

If cleared by the Food and Drug Administration — a decision that could come in a matter of weeks — it would be the first pill shown to treat the illness. All other FDA-backed treatments against COVID-19 require an IV or injection.

An antiviral pill that people could take at home to reduce their symptoms and speed recovery could prove groundbreaking, easing the crushing caseload on U.S. hospitals and helping to curb outbreaks in poorer countries with weak health care systems. It would also bolster the two-pronged approach to the pandemic: treatment, by way of medication, and prevention, primarily through vaccinations.

The FDA will scrutinize company data on the safety and effectiveness of the drug, molnupiravir, before rendering a decision.



https://apnews.com/article/merck-asks-fda-to-authorize-covid-pill-e731ada126414396b402c4dfc3cf8d2c

