Checkout The Money He Saved Within 3 Months With Piggy Bank (Pictures)

So after seeing some post on front page about the wonders of savings box I decided to embark on the journey.

In my early 20s, after working for my boss for 4 years, I decided it’s time to start my own business, trust me it hasn’t been easy, my account is currently red after spending a lot just to set up the business, by God’s grace have pull through.

So I was motivated by the topics I saw on front page and began my own journey, so I was able to gather this little token under 3 months.

To cap things up, have just been given admission on my first trial in a prestigious Federal university, I’m gonna be the sole sponsor of my education, it won’t be easy, but with what have gotten through this saving, will be able to cater for the acceptance fee and school fee.

I tried abi??

