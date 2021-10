Monkeys are one intelligent animal. During one of my visits to a beach in Lagos, I saw this Monkey entertaining the crowd, I decided to capture the moment. The monkey understands English.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zrnj6Sf6Zr8

Note: We are not in anyway against animal brutality, Just sharing the beautiful display by this Monkey.

