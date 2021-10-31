Chelsea Extend Their Lead At Top Of Premier League Table With 3 – 0 Win

Chelsea extended their lead at the top of the English Premier League to three points as Reece James scored twice in a 3-0 win at Newcastle on Saturday, October 30 while Liverpool and Manchester City stumbled at home.

Liverpool blew at 2-0 lead at Anfield as Brighton battled back to earn a deserved 2-2 draw while Pep Guardiola’s 10 men were beaten 2-0 by Crystal Palace at the Etihad.

Chelsea were without the injured Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Mason Mount, but the European champions were just too much for New castle.

Reece James produced two stunning finishes from right wing-back before Jorginho’s penalty rounded off the scoring.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah’s scoring streak came to an end at 10 games, even though he gave the pass that led to Jordan Henderson’s goal.

Sadio Mane doubled Liverpool’s advantage with a back post header before the Senegalese had another goal ruled out for handball after he caught Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez in possession.

The Seagulls scored before half-time when Enock Mwepu’s cross flew over the stranded Alisson Becker.

Then Brighton snatched a point after the break when Leandro Trossard rounded off a brilliant team move 25 minutes from time.

Manchester City’s first home defeat of the season rounded off a perfect day for Chelsea in the title race as Wilfried Zaha punished slack defending from Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte to fire into the far corner after six minutes.

Laporte was then sent off for pulling down Zaha as the last man during the first-half stoppage time.

The 10-men were then caught out two minutes from time when Connor Gallagher smashed high past Ederson.

